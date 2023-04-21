The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced €16 million in funding for new research projects related to the climate and the environment.

This level of funding is a significant increase on recent years, the EPA said.

Proposals for projects are invited from the research community for research projects to support the development and implementation of environmental policies in Ireland.

Areas of research will include; exploring how nature-based solutions can benefit the environment and society; advancing climate science in an Irish context; and identifying effective options to adapt to climate change.

‘Cross-cutting’ research that takes in other areas is also welcomed by the EPA, such as the use of digitalisation and data in environmental protection.

The EPA’s research programme is a government-funded initiative, with the money provided through the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

The EPA is partnering with Geological Survey Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS); and Met Éireann to co-fund projects in areas of mutual interest to those agencies.

The aim of the research call is to support implementation of environmental policies in Ireland, including the Climate Action Plan; the National Climate Adaption Framework; circular economy strategies; the National Biodiversity Action Plan; the National Land Use Review; and policies in the areas of water and air quality.

In last year’s research call, 42 projects shared in funding of €10.7 million.

Commenting on the latest call for 2023, the EPA’s evidence and assessment director Dr. Eimear Cotter said: “Scientific research and innovation are playing an increasingly important role in informing how governments and society can respond to the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

“Today’s EPA research call will address knowledge gaps, both current and future, and ultimately will provide robust evidence to support the implementation of effective environmental policies in Ireland,” she added.

Dr. Darragh O’Neill, the EPA’s research manager, said: “In this year’s call, we are pleased to include both targeted and open topics to support the research community to address specific evidence needs as well as to explore emerging research areas relevant to environmental policy.”