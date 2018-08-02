Entry date looming for Northern Ireland multi-breed calf show

Budding showmen and women are reminded that entry forms for Northern Ireland’s 16th annual dairy calf show must be submitted this weekend.

New to this year’s Holstein schedule is a class for red and white heifer calves under 16-months-old.

Commencing at 10:00am on Saturday, August 18, at Ballymena Mart, the calf show is staging classes for novice and experienced Holstein and Ayrshire showmanship competitors, as well as a large number of classes for heifer calves from each breed.

The hotly-contended event also acts as the regional first heat of the All-Breeds All-Britain Calf Show, which is held in October.

The Ayrshire section will be judged by Welshman Philip Mattinson, while the Holstein classes will come under scrutiny from Claire Swale of Preston-based Heavenly Genetics.

A spokesman for the organising committee said: ”This show is the highlight of the year for young Holstein and Ayrshire breeders, and will attract competitors from all over the country.

“We are indebted to our sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible.”

Sponsors for this year’s show include: John Thompson and Sons; World Wide Sires; Western Farm Enterprises; United Feeds; OB Construction; and Farm Wardrobe.

The fee for all calf and showmanship classes is £10 per entry. Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant entry fees by Saturday, August 4.

The Holstein schedule and entry forms can be downloaded from the Holstein NI website. Alternatively, forms can be obtained by contacting secretary Heather Martin on: 078-4505-5576.