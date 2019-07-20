Enniscorthy Festival rockin’ to sustainable farming ethos

Enniscorthy’s Rockin’ Food Festival which will run from Friday, August 2, to Monday, August 5, is going green, highlighting the importance of sustainable farming and food production.

The international food festival is taking steps toward sustainability by swapping out single use plastics; introducing waste management stations; hosting fun educational events; and encouraging food vendors and festival goers to get involved, said festival director Jean O’Connell.

We love to showcase organic, and sustainable farmers at Rockin’ Food Festival this August bank holiday include Regan’s organic farm where Mary was driven to move into farming organic poultry, ducks and pork.

“The organic chickens, ducks and pigs can root and peck away at wild herbs in harmony with nature.

“Mary is doing a ‘talk and taste’ at our food demonstration where you can hear about her life as an organic farmer. We have an opportunity to visit the Regan organic farm as well as Wheelock’s fruit farm.

“We will also be joined by Eoin Sharkey from Maperath mobile farm who visits schools and festivals to teach children in a very interactive way about farming, with a strong ethos on ‘own consumption’ as they encourage sustainable and organic farming,” said Jean.

Heritage

The showstopper feature of the festival sustainability campaign is a giant Norman character, made of recycled materials, which not only represents Enniscorthy’s rich heritage but will act as a centerpiece waste management station.

The award-winning Rockin’ Food Festival will host over 120 rock’n’roll, food and drink, art, culture and family fun events.

There will be the chance to relive the 1950s as big names in rock’n’roll hit the outdoor main stage and rock’n’roll gig trail including: the Hicksville Bombers; The Revolutionaires; and Sharna-Mae & The Mayhems.

Interactive childrens’ workshops will run over the weekend including: Go Car Go and The Looney Gas Show which educate children about green topics in a fun and exciting game style. Other kids’ events include: slime making; pizza-making classes; Ancient East storytelling; and kayaking sessions.

Artisan food

Over 100 food, drink and craft vendors will take over Enniscorthy’s streets for the artisan festival market.

The food marquee will incorporate free cookery demonstrations, tastings and health and well-being talks with the likes of Edward Hayden, Paul Hynes of La Cote, and Bean and Goose Chocolate.

Many fringe events include workshops. The festival was recently shortlisted for Ireland’s best cultural experience and Ireland’s best tourism initiative at the national LAMA awards and won best festival at the south-east hospitality awards.

Rockin’ Food Festival generated €3.9 million in the local community from accommodation, food and beverage and retail in Enniscorthy and the surrounding area last year.