Check out the latest jobs in the agriculture sector

Several interesting positions in the agriculture sector have become available recently, and they present the perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a new challenge.

AI technicians

AI service provider Munster Bovine is looking for a number of part-time, flexible AI technicians.

Applications for this position are invited from “energetic and ambitious persons who want to work in a successful and customer focused company”.

These positions will be based in the Co. Kerry, specifically the west, the east and mid Kerry.

The successful candidates will be responsible for: providing an efficient AI service to herd owners at their request; ensuring all products are stored correctly; and ensuring all information is recorded correctly. Click here for more information

Milk recorder contractors

Sticking with Munster Bovine, the firm is also looking for part-time, flexible milk recording contractors in a number of locations.

These include: Donoughmore and Ballinhassig in Co. Cork; Kenmare, Listowl and Dingle in Co. Kerry; and east Co. Limerick.

The purpose of the role is to visit the herd owner at milking time both morning and evening, record the volume of milk for each cow, and take a sample for analysis.

Applicants must have a full, clean driving licence and their own transport, as well as basic IT skills.

Credit controller

Progressive Genetics is on the lookout for someone to fill the position of credit controller, who will be responsible for, among other things, overseeing the collection of customer accounts, while maintaining customer satisfaction.

Applicants should have strong analytical skills and attention to detail, and “good business acumen” for problem solving.

The applicant should also be competent in the use of Microsoft Excel. Click here for more information

Area sales manager

Machinery provider Abbey Retail is in the market for a sales manager for the Co. Tipperary area.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for: driving sales in the territory with the full product range; servicing existing customers; enhancing the customer base; and assessing opportunities to drive additional business development.

An “extensive knowledge” of agricultural tractors and machinery is a requirement for the job, as is the ability to recognise sales opportunities and maximising selling potential. Click here for more information

Group hardware manager

Agri-trading firm J Grennan and Sons is looking for a group hardware manager to ensure that its retail outlets “meet the daily demands in the farm and hardware sector”.

This position includes a “fully expensed” company vehicle.

The suitable applicant will have prior expertise in the agri or hardware retail sector, and should be an experienced purchaser and stock control expert.