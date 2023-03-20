Co. Clare-based electric fence manufacturer Forcefield Active Technology has recently completed the acquisition of Boundary Blade Ltd.

Founded in 2020 by software developer Aidan Murphy, Boundary Blade is a patented fence tester which doubles up as pocket knife.

Forcefield has been distributing the Boundary Blade in Ireland since its launch and the company said it has been very impressed by how well it has been received by the market, according to Pat Freyne, Forcefield’s general manager.

“We have been delighted with reception the Boundary Blade has received with our retail partners in Ireland and it’s selling very well,” he said.

“It’s a very simple yet innovative product and farmers are always willing try something new; it’s well built and does the job so customers love it.”

The company said that it is another success story for an Irish AgTech start up and demonstrates the culture and expertise present in the AgTech industry in Ireland.

Boundary Blade stays in Irish ownership

Aidan Murphy added: “We are delighted that Boundary Blade is staying under Irish ownership and look forward to working with Forcefield to take Boundary Blade to the next level.” Image: Boundary Blade

Forcefield’s head office and European distribution centre is based in Cratloe, Co. Clare, and it also has a manufacturing facility in Malaysia and has said that it is continually developing its range of electric fence systems.

Its products are sold throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

“The Boundary Blade team has done a fantastic job in developing the business; the product is currently sold in 14 countries and we are really looking forward to building on that success and introducing this new innovation to our international distributors,” Pat Freyne concluded.