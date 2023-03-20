A case of mad cow disease has been confirmed on a farm in Cornwall, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said today (Monday, March 20).

The single case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), more commonly known as mad cow disease, was found in an animal routinely tested under the BSE fallen stock survey and was removed from the farm for disposal.

This animal was not destined for the human food chain and posed no risk to the general public, the department said.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “A single case of atypical BSE on a farm in Cornwall has been confirmed. The animal, which was not intended for the human food chain, died on the farm and was tested as part of the strict routine control and surveillance regime.

“Atypical BSE is distinct from classical BSE and is a spontaneously occurring, non-contagious disease which occurs at a very low level in all cattle populations.

“This is proof that our surveillance system for detecting and containing this type of disease is working.”

Head of meat hygience policy at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Dr. Darren A Cutts, said the confirmed case posed no food safety risk.

“There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity,” he said,

“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place and that Food Standards Agency official veterinarians and meat hygiene inspectors working in all abattoirs in England will continue to ensure that in respect of BSE controls, the safety of consumers remains the top priority.”

BSE/mad cow disease

Defra said Great Britain’s overall risk status for BSE remains at “controlled” and there is no risk to food safety or public health.

In line with international commitments, the World Organisation for Animal Health and trading partners have been informed of the case, the department said, but this does not affect the UK’s ability to export beef to other countries.

Atypical BSE is not contagious and there is no risk to food safety or human health as a result of this isolated case.

Atypical BSE is a naturally and sporadically occurring non-contagious disease, which is believed to occur in all cattle populations at a very low rate. Atypical BSE is distinct from classical BSE which is linked to infectious feed.