Developing a herd takes a long number of years and having the right support and advice is vital in order to be successful.

For example, it takes a number of years to determine if the decision you made or the bull you used was the right one. In the case of Michael Bergin, it has been a 17-year project working with Eurogene to get his herd to where it is today.

Michael farms near Conahy, Co. Kilkenny alongside his father. Together, they milk 100 high economic breeding index (EBI) cows in a spring-calving grass-based system.

Along with the dairy enterprise, a calf-to-beef system is also run on the farm, using calves that are born on the farm.

Michael also sells a number of in-calf heifers each year, along with breeding bulls, and has a number of bulls in artificial insemination (AI) stations.

The herd would previously have been made up of predominantly British Friesian-type genetics, but that has shifted more towards a high-EBI Holstein Friesian-type cow.

The herd has an average EBI of €228, with a fertility sub-index of €109, a milk sub-index of €55 and a maintenance figure of €12.

Animal groupNumber of cows Milk kg
Fat %
Protein % 		Milk Fertility CarbonCalvingBeef Maintenance Management Health EBI
Cows with EBI10492
9.7 / 0.11
7.4 / 0.08		€55€109€8€40€-5€12€3€6€228
First lactation22103
12.0 / 0.14
9.0 / 0.09		€68€122€8€42€-5€11€1€3€251
Second lactation 1139
11.9 / 0.18
7.4 / 0.11		€65€107€9€39€-6€13€3€9€238
Third lactation 1238
8.8 / 0.13
6.4 / 0.09		€53€111€9€42€-4€12€1€6€231
Fourth lactation1775
10.1 / 0.12
7.6 / 0.09		€59€102€8€45€-7€11€3€9€230
Fifth lactation (+) 42123
8.0 / 0.06
6.8 / 0.05		€46€104€8€37€-3€12€4€5€212
EBI herd summary. Scroll left to right to view full table

Continued progression of the herd through breeding is evident, with the yearling heifers having an average EBI of €263 and the 2023 heifer calves having an average EBI of €293.

Animal groupNumberMilk kg
Fat percentage
Protein percentage 		MilkFertility CarbonCalvingBeefMaintenanceManagementHealth EBI
2022 calves 2773
14.9 / 0.21
9.9 / 0.13		€82€138€9€45€0€11€1€6€293
2023 calves4645
12.6 / 0.19
9.3 / 0.14		€77€124€8€42€-7€11€1€7€263
EBI summary for youngstock. Scroll left to right to view full table

Michael wants a cow that will suit his system, but that also has a good level of milk and milk solids.

The current herd average is 7,350L, with an average of 600kg of milk solids, and an aim of increasing this to 650kg in the coming years.

Sire selection

When Michael is picking bulls for use during the breeding season, he doesn’t just look at the bulls’ figures – he also looks at the dams’ figures.

He looks for bulls that will continually improve his herd and get him to his target of 650kg of milk solids.

The entire cow family plays an important role in Michael’s bull selections. He want a ‘plus’ in milk and ‘plus 20kg’ of milk solids.

This selection criteria has likely resulted in why the herd has sold a number of bulls into AI stations.

When it comes to breeding advice it is important to have someone to discuss decisions with, and for that reason Michael has been working with Eamonn from Eurogene for over 17 years and finds his advice vital to his success.

Michael said it is good to get someone else’s insights into what they believe will suit the herd.

The herd is in a good place according to Michael, with the aim to continue improving going forward.

