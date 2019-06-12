Elderly farmer airlifted to hospital after dog attack

Gardaí in Co. Cavan are investigating an incident in which an elderly man was attacked and seriously injured by a dog and subsequently airlifted to hospital.

It is understood that the injured man is a farmer who was cycling to look at livestock when the incident occurred.

The man, aged in his 80s, was airlifted to St. James’s Hospital Dublin. According to Gardaí, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The attack occurred in the Seefin area of Bailieborough, at approximately 12:30pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 11.

The dog has since been put down, and a Garda investigation is ongoing.

This is the second time that someone has fallen victim to an animal attack in the Bailieborough area of Co. Cavan in less than a month.

On Tuesday, May 21, a man was also airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a cow.

According to a Garda statement at the time, the man’s injuries were serious but not life threatening.

The man in that incident – aged in his 60s – was transported to Tallaght University Hospital where he was treated.

Farm safety legislation

At the end of last month, a member of Seanad Éireann called for the creation of a standalone farm safety agency to take over from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Fianna Fáil Senator Paul Daly was speaking as his bill to create such a body was making its way through the Seanad.