New products or registrations for field beans are few and far between. However, Syngenta has received clearance for Elatus Era, providing preventative control of chocolate spot and rust on field beans.

“We are pleased to have clearance for Elatus Era on field beans in the Irish market. Both active ingredients – Solatenol and Prothioconazole – are new to the crop and offer valuable alternatives, which up to now has had limited fungicide options,” said John McCarthy from Syngenta.

Elatus Era is cleared for one application per crop and the recommended rate is 0.66 L/ha.

Syngenta trials indicate that Elatus Era delivers higher levels of rust control and activity on chocolate spot that is at least as good as the available alternatives.

“Chocolate spot is probably the most common disease of field beans and is favoured by cool, wet conditions. Winter beans or early sown spring beans are most susceptible,” explained John.

“If left uncontrolled, chocolate spot can cause early defoliation and very significant yield losses.”

Bean rust is also increasingly common and many popular varieties are susceptible. Conditions over the past few seasons have seen rust develop to become increasingly common in field beans

Rust is favoured by warm weather, hot days and cool humid nights. Infections typically begin in May, but become more apparent from June onwards.

Disease control programmes

John explained timing is critical to the success of disease control programmes.

“Successful disease control on field beans requires a programmed approach. On winter beans this is usually three fungicide applications while two are usually sufficient on spring beans,” he said.

“The key timings are early and late flowering.

“Control chocolate spot preventatively by starting the disease control programme early and keep the interval between fungicides tight, no more than three weeks.” Elatus Era has proven very effective against chocolate spot and rust in bean trials

“Elatus Era can be used at either the early or late flowering timing. We have a preference for the earlier timing, because while rust is considered to be a disease that occurs later in the season, initial infections when cleared up early will prevent bigger challenges later,” John added.

The maximum application rate is 0.66L/ha on beans, which is lower than the label rate on cereals.

