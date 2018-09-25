Egg products recalled due to salmonella fears

Food producer Dr Zak’s has issued a recall for a batch of its “Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White” due to the detection of Salmonella, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The recall refers to 970ml bottles of the egg white.

Products with the batch-code 18163BN2A – with a best-before date of 12/12/2018 – have been recalled by the company.

Dr Zak’s is also recalling two further batches as a precautionary measure, the FSAI has highlighted.

This will include: 18180BN2B, best-before date: 29/12/2018; and 18228BN2A, best-before date: 02/02/2019.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batches.

This follows on from a previous recall notice issued by Dr. Zak’s for the same product last week for bottles with the batch-code 18180BN2A, and best-before date of 29/12/2018.

Issued last Tuesday (September 18), the recall was also due to the detection of Salmonella. The “Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White products originate from France.

Sausages recalled

Meanwhile, last Friday (Septemebr 21), the FSAI also issued an alert for undeclared allergens in sausages.

Sulphur dioxide was undeclared on the label of some recent batches of ‘The Banner Bangers’ pork sausages, sold in counties Clare and Limerick.