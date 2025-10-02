Efficiency and consistency on Cavan calf-to-beef operation

In Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, farm manager Darragh McManus is running Western Black Angus, an intensive calf-to-beef system that has steadily grown in scale and efficiency over the past six years.

The focus is on Angus cattle, predominantly heifers and a small number of bulls. All stock is purchased as calves and reared right through to finishing.

Currently, Western Black Angus is finishing around 2,000 head annually, with all cattle finished indoors.

Beef farming in Ireland is full of opportunity, but it is equally laden with challenges.

At present, Darragh is enjoying strong beef prices, while lower cereal costs have made concentrate feeding more affordable.

Yet uncertainty always looms. Potential trade deals, environmental pressures, and the unpredictability of weather all add layers of risk to the business.

Darragh said: “Too dry or too wet - you learn to work around it, but the bigger picture is environmental scrutiny and how beef farming is perceived.

"We just have to keep making our system as efficient as possible.”

Efficiency is a word that comes up often in conversation with Darragh, and it is here that the KEENAN and InTouch combination has delivered real value.

The enterprise currently operates two KEENAN MechFiber+ feeders: a 380+ and a 365+.

After considering a number of other feeding systems, Darragh opted for KEENAN and InTouch, which are backed by science and results.

“KEENAN has a good name and they’re renowned for their mix quality and the backup service," he said.

"We’ve now got two of them, and I wouldn’t feed cattle any other way."

The KEENAN’s consistent mix quality has transformed feeding on the farm.

It means no sorting at the trough, so all animals get the same balanced intake. This drives better performance and reduces feed waste, which is crucial when working with large numbers of finishing cattle.

Darragh has also implemented the use of pen functions within InTouch, and while it took some getting used to, he now calls it a “gamechanger” for labour and efficiency.

He explained: “Once the lads are finished feeding in the morning, the feeders are turned off.

"You know those cattle are fed for the day. You don’t have to go back in the evenings to check pens or top up feed, particularly on out-farms. It’s only a matter of pushing up silage.”

The pen function tailors the feed allocation to each pen based off the animal's intakes and the refusals from previous day.

It also allows farmers to measure intakes and give the pen exactly what it needs minimising waste, labour and cost.

According to Alltech beef specialist Conor Craig: “The pen function on the fourth-generation controller has been highly successful.

"On Irish calf-to-beef systems, we see improvements in feed efficiency by 14% on average”

While the KEENAN feeder delivers consistency, the InTouch feed system adds another vital layer: precision.

With the help of InTouch specialists, diets are tailored to batches of cattle, with available ingredients, dry matter intake, and performance targets in mind.

Darragh said: “At the start, Conor came out, helped identify batches of cattle, and drew up diets for them.

“It’s about applying a bit of science to feeding cattle to their optimum performance while keeping waste to a minimum.”

Fresh feed daily, monitored intakes and minimal refusals have become the norm.

Any small amount of waste is pushed out and re-fed fresh, ensuring efficiency without compromising animal health or performance.

“Right now, we’re finding we have very little waste with the system. And that’s a big saving," Darragh said.

The KEENAN and InTouch combination is delivering results that go beyond nutrition, including:

Labour savings - The pen system frees up workers and machinery for other vital farm work;

- The pen system frees up workers and machinery for other vital farm work; Fuel savings - Efficient load planning reduces unnecessary mixes and prevents overloading of machines;

- Efficient load planning reduces unnecessary mixes and prevents overloading of machines; Animal performance - Consistent mixes mean cattle are eating balanced diets with no sorting, which supports steady growth and finishing;

- Consistent mixes mean cattle are eating balanced diets with no sorting, which supports steady growth and finishing; Waste reduction - Fresh feed every day, tailored diets, and close monitoring mean refusals are minimal;

- Fresh feed every day, tailored diets, and close monitoring mean refusals are minimal; Support and backup - The KEENAN service team and InTouch advisors provide ongoing diet support and system checks.

For Darragh, these advantages are not just about convenience; they underpin the sustainability and profitability of the farm.

Over the next five years, Darragh’s aim is to refine systems further, continue finishing cattle as efficiently as possible, and potentially increase stock numbers if market conditions allow.

“We’re very happy with the KEENAN at the minute,” he said.

“The mix is consistent, there’s no sorting, and with the backup service and the InTouch feed system and tailored diets, we’re well covered.

"The system is letting us plan loads efficiently without overloading the feeder or causing mechanical issues.”

In a sector where margins are often tight and scrutiny is increasing, tools that deliver measurable benefits make all the difference.

For this Co. Cavan farm, the KEENAN feeder and InTouch feed system are not just add-ons - they are central to running a modern, profitable, sustainable beef enterprise.

