In the modern day, we are never far from a problem; from daily problems on a farm, to the bigger problems we face as humanity. But when problems like this exist and you feel, see and live them, what can be done?

Well, we can innovate to solve them.

A daunting task, and one I didn’t know how to even start, until I spotted the AgInnovation MSc course at National University of Ireland (NUI), Galway – and so, my journey began.

AgInnovation MSc

The AgInnovation (agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship) Masters of Science (MSc) at NUI Galway puts a great perspective on what is needed to take a concept, a dream, an idea or an ambition, and bring it to fruition.

It is a year any budding young or mature member of a rural community, entrepreneurial farmer, or budding agri sector start-up can enjoy – exploring and seeking out a route to market for their product or service.

The value of wool is a problem I wanted to address. When I looked at this resource it annoyed me that we weren’t creating value with it.

Being on the course, learning from the experience of others and under the guidance of a great team at NUI Galway, I got the confidence to launch a campaign to restore the Cultural Integrity of Irish Wool.

As a member of The Galway Sheep Breeders’ Association, I was saddened to see our Native Irish Galway Wool joining the wool packs of Natural Bio-Fibre being exported as waste year on year.

Following the 24 steps of Disciplined Entrepreneurship – as taught on the MSc AgInnovate at NUIG – I was able to form The Galway Wool Co-op to provide a direct route to market for this wonderful native Irish Wool, suitable for Sustainable Home Interiors and Slow Fashion.

Advertisement

We launched The Galway Wool Co-op this year and our members attained ten times the price per kg offered via the traditional channels.

The next big agri sector development

The course is 90% funded by Springboard and this funding offers a remarkable opportunity for anybody wanting to discover if their hatchling idea or concept can grow to become the next big development in the agri sector.

The academic year is evenly spread out, with each student presenting several projects. The various sections are well taught, with your tutor guiding you along the way and highlighting the various pitfalls you may encounter.

Lectures took place online on a Thursday evening and we got to meet in person one Saturday every month. Due to Covid-19, this was cut short because of strict in-college teaching guidelines at NUI Galway. Participants on the course came from all parts of Ireland and there was a super mixture of age groups, variety of backgrounds and academic qualifications.

The Innovation Project is an excellent opportunity to carry out a Feasibility Study that could assist in raising funding or start-up costs. This year we reached out to one of the AgInnovation 2021 students, Matty Carroll MSc, and his Innovation Project formed part of our successful application for LEADER funding from Galway Rural Development Ltd.

The course is also well matched to individuals already working in the agri sector whose employer may want a new and fresh perspective on the delivery of customer expectations and growth.

Given the online learning ratio of the course, I would strongly urge anybody regardless of location to consider giving themselves this year to fine-tune or develop further their entrepreneurial skills.

To learn more about the Ag Innovate Masters of Science at NUI Galway, click here.

By Blatnaid Gallagher, Ag Innovate MSc student at NUI Galway

Download Our Free App