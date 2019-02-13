€5,000 prize giveaway for Glanbia photo competition

Glanbia Connect, in association with AgriLand, has today (Monday, February 11) launched this year’s edition of the #CalfLife photo competition.

As part of the competition, we’re looking for the snaps that best capture the excitement around the calving season on farms across Ireland.

So get your cameras to the ready and don’t miss the moment to capture the cutest or the coolest picture of your photogenic calf or calves.

How do I enter?

To upload your photo; click on the link attached here. You can enter as many photos as you like.

Tag your photo on social media with the hashtag #CalfLife and tag @GlanbiaConnect.

Email your entry to: [email protected]

The grand prize…

The top prize up for grabs on the night is a Milk Bar mobile 50-calf feeder with an estimated retail value of €3,500.

This simple, durable and easy to use feeder comes mounted on a galvanized trailer.

Ad-ons include a large 45cm diameter opening and a manual leveler are to ensure an even ﬂow of milk to all teats.

Milk Bar mobiles have no pipes or tubes to clog and trap bacteria and are described as being very easy to clean.

Also up for grabs is a pallet of GAIN calf feed (42 bags). The winning entrant can choose from any one of GAIN’s calf feed range, each optimised for steady growth and performance of your calves at each stage of their development.

There will be 10 runner up prizes to be given away also.

How the competition works

There will be two rounds in the competition with five winning entrants being picked from each.

These will qualify to the final where the winning entrant will be picked by a public vote from the top 10 entrants.