Player-packed panel to preview Mullinalaghta semi-final clash

A fundraising event for Longford’s Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s is set to take place this week, ahead of the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final.

Taking place tomorrow night (Wednesday, February 13) at 8:00pm, the GAA event will be held at the premises of main sponsor Kiernan Milling, Granard, Co. Longford.

An impressive line-up of speakers has been assembled for the night which will focus on a preview of the upcoming semi-final where Leinster champions Mullinalaghta will take on Munster club football champions Dr. Crokes from Kerry this Saturday (February 16).

The panel of speakers will include: Oisin McConville, of Crossmaglen Rangers and Armagh; Dessie Dolan, former Garrycastle and Westmeath dynamo; and Currin and Monaghan’s Dick Clerkin – all of whom have tasted various levels of success and titles for club and county.

The assembled speakers will give their takes on what’s needed to hit such heady heights at the fundraising event for the Longford club.

Those present on the night will get the chance to win tickets for the game with a number of other prizes promised by the organisers.

The Sean Connolly Cup (Longford Championship), Sean McCabe Cup (Leinster Club) and the Longford Cup will all be on display on the night.

An entry fee of €20 applies; those interested in attending can book tickets and obtain further information from Kiernan Milling on: 043-6660000; or John Keegan on: 087-3575906.

Mullinalaghta

The surprise package in the championship this year when the team beat Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes for the Leinster title, making history in the process, Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s boasts a strong farming contingent among its line-up.