€3,000 reward offered for recovery of stolen trailer

A reward of €3,000 has been offered for the recovery of, or information leading to the recovery of, a cattle and sheep trailer stolen last month.

Advertised via classifieds website DoneDeal, the offer was made by the owner of the trailer earlier today, Thursday, July 4.

The implement in question is an 8ft X 5ft Tuff Mac trailer with sheep decks.

The trailer was taken from a yard in the Oldcastle area of Co. Meath overnight between Thursday, June 6, and Friday, June 7, according to An Garda Síochána.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, a Garda representative told AgriLand.

According to the DoneDeal offer, the implement is two to three years old “but like new [with] very little use”.

“A €3,000 reward to the recovery of the trailer or to information given the persons involved and location of trailer,” the advert states.

Ifor Williams trailer stolen

On a related note, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Antrim are seeking to locate an 8ft X 5ft, single-axle, galvanised Ifor Williams trailer.

According to police, it was stolen at around 10:00am yesterday, Wednesday, July 3, from the Lylehill Road area of Templepatrick.

“Police would urge anyone travelling in this area at around this time who may have seen this trailer to get in touch with any information,” the PSNI said.