Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, has announced funding of €1 million to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Crisis Response Initiative in response to the global food security impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine worldwide.



Speaking at the UN, Minister Brophy said: “The devastating knock-on impacts of the war in Ukraine are being felt by poor households worldwide – in their pockets and on their tables.

“They need our solidarity at this crucial moment when hunger is knocking at their door. We are seeing a food security emergency unfolding before our eyes.

“The longer-term impacts of the war in Ukraine will push millions of people to the brink of starvation.



“The International Fund for Agricultural Development works with farmers and rural communities to withstand crises. IFAD is a deeply valued partner of Ireland. This funding will help them support vulnerable people in the weeks and months ahead,” Minister Brophy added.

Food security

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had a major impact on global food and nutrition security, according to the minister.

As major producers and exporters of staple grains, oilseeds, fertiliser and fuel, the impact on import-reliant developing countries has already been severe.

This shock comes at a time when global food prices were already at all-time highs, and poorer countries’ ability to respond has been severely hampered due to the cascading impacts of Covid-19, climate change and other conflicts, the minister explained.



Ireland has already provided €20 million in emergency funding to the immediate humanitarian emergency in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

IFAD

Ireland has been a member of IFAD since 1977. In 2021, Minister Brophy announced the award of €12.5 million in core funding to IFAD over the three-year period 2022-2024.

Ireland currently sits on the executive board of IFAD for the period 2021-2023.

In that role, Ireland has been centrally involved in the strategic oversight and governance of IFAD, including the steering of the organisation’s response to Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.