€190,000 funding available for agri-food tourism initiatives

Funding for agri-food tourism initiatives totaling €190,000 will be made available from the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has issued a call for proposed initiatives which, if selected, will be able to avail of funding, with a maximum of €25,000 being paid for any project.

Announcing the call for proposals today, Wednesday, January 8, Minister Creed commented: “Agri-food tourism is of great importance for rural areas. It allows rural Ireland to showcase its people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce; food and drink; and local cuisine.

Funding under this scheme allows rural businesses – including farms, producers and artisans – to develop their products and services; connect with the community and visitors; and improve the rural experience.

Rural food markets may also be supported under the funding, the minister explained.

Applications can be made with the ‘call for proposals’ application form which is available here. The closing date for the receipt of applications is 12:00pm on Wednesday, March 4.

Agri-food tourism refers to the practice of offering an activity or activities in rural areas to visit sites of known agricultural produce, and to “sample and taste the local or regional cuisine or specialties”.

This might encompass a wide range of activities, such as touring food trails and events; farm visits; participation in agricultural endeavours by visitors; or buying produce direct from a farm or a market.

According to the department, agri-food tourism also encompasses local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support and are paired with local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts.