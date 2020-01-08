Department confirms Creed trade missions for 2020

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed a number of trade missions that Minister Michael Creed will undertake in the coming 12 months.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the minister’s travel plans for 2020, the department outlined that trade missions would take place in Algeria, Egypt, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trade visits will also continue to the UK and EU, with those two looking set for a period of tense negotiations on a free-trade agreement, assuming the UK parliament passes the withdrawal agreement, thereby taking the UK out of the union by January 31.

In other ministerial news today, Minister Creed launched Bord Bia’s report on Export Performance and Prospects today, Wednesday, January 8.

The report saw a record value or Irish exports in 2019, reaching €13 billion, a 7% increase on the figure for 2018.

“It is important to acknowledge too the contribution that Ireland’s farm families have made to this export performance, and to recognise the need for the supply chain to deliver a reasonable commercial return for those upon whom the production of high-quality consumer products and raw materials depends,” Minister Creed highlighted.