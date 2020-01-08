Top tips on grazing, maintaining and establishing clover in swards

Clover, particularly, white clover is becoming more and more to the forefront of the agricultural industry as we strive to meet our emission targets.

But while farmers are becoming much more aware of benefits of clover in their farming systems, the management of clover on farms isn’t quite there yet.

However, Fergal Coughlan – who has been involved in the clover studies in both Teagasc Clonakilty and Teagasc Moorepark – spoke at today’s Irish Grassland Association (IGA) conference where shared “some grazing management tips” which they have learned throughout the clover studies.

He also discussed some of the ways they “have found for maintaining clover in the swards and in maintaining herbage quality”.

Kicking off his presentation, he said: “It’s not rocket science. It’s about basic principles: Get the pH right (optimum of 6.3); improving soil fertility; and having phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) statuses at an optimum level.”

Closing strategy

Outlining their closing strategy for the grass-clover paddocks, he said: “We need to know which paddocks have the highest clover content and which paddocks have the lowest clover content.

Those with the least amount of clover are closed first, in October, and those with the highest amount of clover are closed later, in November.

“We have found that if we close high-clover content paddocks, with a heavy cover, we actually loose dry matter production over the winter,” he added.

Main grazing season

During the main grazing season, Fergal said the basic principles still apply; pre-graze between 1,400kg DM/ha and 1,600kg DM/ha and graze to a post-grazing height of about 4cm.

However, most importantly, they learned to avoid taking heavy cuts of silage.

We avoid this so that light is brought to the base of the sward in order for the clover to survive.

Similarly, spring grazing management follows the same guidelines as it normally would, but Fergal stressed that you have to be slightly more careful regarding poaching – as the grass-clover paddocks are slightly more open leaving the soil exposed to damage.

Fergal further noted: “There is a theory out there that you are going to have less grass in spring or that it is not going to grow in spring, but this is not the case.

“We have found that once these good grazing management techniques are followed, the same grass growth can be achieved from grass only versus grass-clover.”

Bloat

Bloat, Fergal said, is one of the main concerns of farmers when they introduce clover to their swards. However during his presentation Fergal outlined a few simple steps which farmers can use to avoid it.

He outlined the following: Know the paddocks with the high-clover content;

Graze paddocks with a high-clover content in 12-hour blocks;

Introduce bloat oil into the water; 30-60ml/cow/day; 12-24 hours before the cows enter a high risk paddock.



Introducing clover to the farm

Fergal went on to discuss the best methods they have found for establishing white clover on farms. These, he said, include direct-reseeding or over-sowing.

In terms of over-sowing, they found the best time to do this was after a really tight grazing in April or May. They also found no difference in the germination rate between broadcasting and stitching.

Although he said soil pH must be at an the optimum of 6.3 or there will be poor clover establishment. After broadcasting the seed, parlour washing should be spread, advised Fergal.

Post-grazing management

“Establishment of white clover is one thing, but maintaining that clover in the sward is another thing. So, post sowing management is absolutely crutical for a full reseeded swards and for over-sowing,” Fergal stressed.

He advised the following in terms of post-sowing management: Ensure correct post-emergence spray is used and at the right rate and at the right time;

Graze at less than or equal to 1,200kg DM/ha for three rotations;

Graze to a post-grazing height of 4cm or less;

Reduce the amount of chemical nitrogen (N) spread on these paddocks to avoid the grass shading the clover;

Do not cut for silage.