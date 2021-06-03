A €10 million pilot soil-sampling programme has been launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme is aimed at putting carbon, health and fertility at the centre of our future agricultural model, the minister said.

Soil – important role

Soils will play and important role in meeting water, air, climate and biodiversity targets of both the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and Green Deal.

This sampling programme will provide the farmer with the critical information to make farm-management decisions from improving nutrient-use efficiency to carbon levels in the ground.

Advisors will be up-skilled to assist farmers in translating the results of the programme into meaningful guidance for farmers.

Soil health

Commenting on the scheme, Minister McConalogue added:

“Our farmers know that a healthy soil is the basis for all farming be it livestock, tillage or horticulture.

“Detailed knowledge about this will increase economic and environmental sustainability.”

Minister McConalogue highlighted that, in addition to fertility and pathogen assessment, the programme will measure baseline carbon levels which will guide future actions to support carbon farming.

“It will also provide the basis for the next generation of soil-specific nutrient management advice and underpin targeted fertiliser and organic manure applications (right nutrient type, right application rate, right time and right place) across all farming systems in Ireland.”

Programme welcomed

Minister Pippa Hackett, with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, also welcomed the pilot programme.

“Soil health is vital for our very existence, and the more we know about it, the better informed we are to make the decisions necessary to preserve and regenerate it.”

Minister Martin Heydon who has responsibility for research and development added:

“This investment builds on our recent investment of €2 million in a national soil carbon observatory, a significant research project.”