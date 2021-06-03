Kerry Group has announced the opening of its new taste facility in Latin America, which will serve mainly Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and the Andean region.

Located in Irapuato, Mexico, Kerry said the new site will expand its offerings across a number of food and beverage categories, including refreshing and alcoholic beverages, snacks, meat, dairy and bakery.

Aligned with the company’s commitments under its Beyond the Horizon strategy, the facility incorporates “world leading processes and technologies that will support the company’s environmental goals”.

Opportunities for Kerry growth and innovation

“Covid-19 has impacted consumer behaviour and taste preferences across Latin America, and companies need to be in a position to understand and respond to these evolving dynamics,” Marcelo Marques, president and CEO of Kerry Latin America said.

“This new taste facility allows us to deliver on consumer demands across the region and we look forward to working with customers to bring innovative taste solutions to satisfy consumer needs and create a world of sustainable nutrition.”

Commenting on the announcement, Edson Cortes, Taste lead for Kerry Latin America, added: “Mexico boasts 35% of the taste market in the Latin America region and presents solid opportunities for growth and innovation.

“With sustainability at the core of our Taste portfolio, this site will also enable us to deliver tailored solutions for customers in the regions.

“This important investment positions Kerry as the leader in the flavours market in Latin America as we seek to consolidate our position in the market and deliver great taste solutions with our customers.”

