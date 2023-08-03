Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Martin Heydon has today (Thursday, August 3) announced funding of just over €1.7 million for five projects on soils and agri-digital research.

The minister, who has special responsibility for research and innovation, said that almost €1 million is being awarded to two projects under the European Joint Programme on Agricultural Soil Management (EJP Soil).

University College Dublin (UCD) Teagasc and the Tyndall National Institute will investigate the development of innovative sensing technologies for monitoring and mapping of soil management practices.

The researchers will also examine how climate-smart management of cropping systems can contribute to carbon sequestration and improved cycling of nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) nutrients.

Research projects

Just over €500,000 will go to two projects under the European Research Network for ICT Agri-Food.

Scientists from UCD and Munster Technological University (MTU) will study artificial intelligence applications for farming, and ICT for traceability and transparency in food and beverages.

Minister Heydon also confirmed that €280,000 will be allocated to a project under the US-Ireland R&D Partnership.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) will collaborate with US and Northern Irish partners to investigate biochar for excess soil phosphorous sorption with subsequent slow release for sustainable crop production.

Minister of State, Martin Heydon

Announcing the awards today, Minister Heydon said: “These five projects will see Irish researchers collaborate with other scientists across Northern Ireland, Europe and the US.

“There is a strong emphasis on soil research because good soil health is crucial in sequestering carbon, cycling nutrients, building resilience against climate change and is the foundation of our food systems.

“The research being supported in the area of agri-digitalisation, particular the use of artificial intelligence, is also exciting and has the potential to transform our agri-food systems to become more efficient, sustainable, and resilient,” he said.