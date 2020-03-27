Dry spell to continue – but turning colder at the weekend

The current let-up of rain we’ve experienced over the last number of days looks set to continue – though it will turn colder over the weekend.

Met Éireann predicts that today, Friday, March 27, frost, mist and fog patches will gradually clear in the morning, to leave a dry day around the country, with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Highest temperatures today will be 9° to 15° – with highest values away from north and east-facing coasts – in light to moderate northerly breezes, which will increase fresh and gusty on west and north-west coasts later in the day.

Tonight will be dry, with variable cloud amounts and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 5°, with a touch of frost, in light to moderate north-easterly winds.

Tomorrow, Saturday, March 28, will feel colder, in moderate to fresh and gusty north-easterly winds. It will be another dry day generally, with sunny spells, though cloudy at times also, especially in the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible near east and north coasts.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 8° to 13°, with highest values away from north and east facing coasts.

Advertisement

Saturday night will be cold and dry, with clear breaks in many areas. Cloud will increase in the east and south, but it will remain largely clear in the north and west. Lowest temperatures will be -2° to +2°, coldest in Ulster and Connacht. North-easterly winds will moderate and fall light in the north and west.

Sunday, March 29, will be dry nationwide after a chilly start, with frost in the west and north. Good sunshine will be seen away from eastern and southern coastal counties, but it will brighten up at times in these parts too.

It will be very cold for this time of the year on Sunday, with afternoon temperatures of just 5° to 6° in Ulster and east Leinster and 7° to 8° elsewhere. Moderate north-easterly breezes will turn fresh along southern and south-eastern coasts.

Sunday night will be dry and mostly clear, with widespread frost, and lowest temperatures of -2° to +2° degrees in light northerly breezes.

Monday, March 30, will begin sunny, though frosty and cold, and turning cloudier for the afternoon. It will brighten up in the evening, with a chance of a few light showers in north Ulster. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 10° in light to moderate northerly breezes.

It will be less cold on Monday night, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 4°, in light north to north-west breezes.

Tuesday, March 31, will likely be a largely dry but mostly cloudy day, with highest temperatures of 7° to 9° in light to moderate north to north-west breezes. A few light showers will be possible on north and north-east coasts.