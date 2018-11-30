Dry-cow period, calf rearing and dosing all on the agenda in Portarlington, Co. Laois

Midland Veterinary will host an animal husbandry event in store at the old Butlers steel site, Lea Road Portarlington, Co. Laois, on Saturday, December 1, from 10:00am until 2:00pm.

This event will focus on looking after the cow during the dry period, calf rearing and correct practice with dosing at housing.

On the day, technical staff from J.Grennan and Sons will be present to offer any advice and winter dosing will be discussed by representatives from Chanelle veterinary.

In addition, JFC has recently launched an automatic calf rearing machine called revolution and this feeder will be set up on the day. It can rear up to 140 calves in four groups, which will be of interest to any farmers looking at reducing labour on their farms.

There will also be a range of special offers to celebrate the opening of the branch.

Advertisement

Up to 40% off certain products;

30% off selected veterinary and animal health products;

20% off selected chemicals;

€10/t off all bulk feed ordered on the day;

Buy five mixrite mineral buckets and get one free. These include:

About Midland Veterinary

Midland Veterinary also has stores in Co. Offaly – based in both Edenderry and Tullamore. The firm specialises in the sale of veterinary products; animal feeds; milk replacers; equine accessories; gates; fencing products; light hardware; fertiliser; seeds; fuel; and workwear.

FEC (Faecal Egg Count) dung sample;

Silage analysis;

Soil sampling and analysis;

Grass mineral analysis. The firm provides services to farmers such as: