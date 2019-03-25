Drier week in store according to Met Eireann

A largely dry week of weather is in store for the country over the coming days, according to Met Eireann.

Today will be dry with sunny spells, apart from the odd shower, with highest temperatures of 10° to 12° in light to moderate north-west winds, the national meteorological office has said.

Tonight will be dry and cold again with lows between -1° and 3° and some frost inland in little or no wind.

Although the next few days are expected to be dry, cloud amounts will be variable, but sunshine should be above normal in many places.

Drying conditions will be good overall, while there will be some opportunities for spraying due to light to moderate winds and generally dry conditions.

Regarding field conditions, the land is still heavy but river levels are going down and drainage is improving.

This week should see good progress on all soil types, Met Eireann predicts.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be generally dry with spells of sunshine in light westerly winds. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14°, according to Met Eireann.

It will be dry and cold tomorrow night with mostly clear skies. Lowest temperatures will drop to 0° to 5° with some frost over southern parts.

Wednesday will be dry and fairly sunny, with highest temperatures of 10° to 15°; highest values will be in the southeast, in light westerly breezes.

Outlook

Wednesday night will be cold again with lowest temperatures between -1° and 5°. A slight frost is likely in Leinster and Munster.

Thursday is looking largely dry and sunny as well with highest temperatures of 12° to 16°. It will be a bit breezier with moderate south-west winds.

On Thursday night some rain may reach north-west coasts later but elsewhere it will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop to 3° to 7°.

Friday is looking cloudy across Connacht and Ulster with patchy light rain, according to Met Eireann.