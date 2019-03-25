Drier week in store according to Met Eireann
A largely dry week of weather is in store for the country over the coming days, according to Met Eireann.
Today will be dry with sunny spells, apart from the odd shower, with highest temperatures of 10° to 12° in light to moderate north-west winds, the national meteorological office has said.
Tonight will be dry and cold again with lows between -1° and 3° and some frost inland in little or no wind.
Although the next few days are expected to be dry, cloud amounts will be variable, but sunshine should be above normal in many places.
Drying conditions will be good overall, while there will be some opportunities for spraying due to light to moderate winds and generally dry conditions.
This week should see good progress on all soil types, Met Eireann predicts.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be generally dry with spells of sunshine in light westerly winds. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14°, according to Met Eireann.
Wednesday will be dry and fairly sunny, with highest temperatures of 10° to 15°; highest values will be in the southeast, in light westerly breezes.
Outlook
Wednesday night will be cold again with lowest temperatures between -1° and 5°. A slight frost is likely in Leinster and Munster.
Thursday is looking largely dry and sunny as well with highest temperatures of 12° to 16°. It will be a bit breezier with moderate south-west winds.
On Thursday night some rain may reach north-west coasts later but elsewhere it will stay dry. Overnight lows will drop to 3° to 7°.
Elsewhere it looks set to remain dry with some sunshine. Highest temperatures of 11° to 13°.