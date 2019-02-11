Drier weather in store this week

Overall, weather will remain largely dry this week with occasional patches of drizzle and light rain according to Met Eireann.

Today (Monday, February 11) will start cold with any frost clearing quickly this morning. The day will then be mainly dry and bright with variable cloud and some patches of sunshine.

Afternoon temperatures will be around 7° to 10° with light breezes in the evening.

Tonight will be largely cloudy with patchy mist or drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures will range from 3° to 6°. Winds will be fresh and south-westerly in direction.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day but remaining largely dry.

There will be occasional patches of drizzle or light rain in some areas.

Cloud will thin out at times allowing some spells of sunshine to come through. The day will be very mild with highs of 11° to 13°, according to the national forecaster.

Wednesday will be largely dry with occasional bright or sunny spells but overall, staying dull and cloudy with patchy drizzle along southern and western coastal areas.

The day is forecast to be mild and breezy with top temperatures of 10° to 13° with fresh southerly winds.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry and frost free with lowest temperatures of 6° to 8°.

Finally, Thursday will be a dry and mild day with highs of 11° to 14° and moderate southerly breezes.

Farming conditions

Drying will remain largely poor this week due to patchy rain or drizzle with the exception of today, Monday, and Thursday when drying conditions will improve.

Spraying conditions will be good today but will be poor for the rest of the week due to breezy conditions.