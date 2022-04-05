The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has announced that Denis Drennan, a dairy farmer from Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny, is to be elected deputy president of the association.

He will be elected to the role at the National Council meeting scheduled to take place in Limerick on Thursday, April 14.

President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that he looked forward to working closely with Drennan “whose command of the technical issues around particularly emissions and the environment will equip him for the challenges that go with his new position”.

ICMSA has said its focus was “always on a clear identification of the problem leading to a clear identification of possible solutions; that process would continue regardless of individuals and ensured continuity and consistency of approach”.

Drennan previously held the role of chair of the ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee.

Issues dealt with by this committee include water services; nitrate regulations; environment issues and climate change.

The association said that it monitors activities in all these areas with a view to practical implementation for members.

Drennan will take over the position of deputy president after the previous deputy president, Lorcan McCabe, announced that he was resigning last month.

He cited work commitments and time pressures associated with his dairy farm as the primary reasons.

The dairy farmer said that finding people to help out on the farm is not easy and long trips in the car driving to meetings has been taking their toll.

The Cavan man had completed just over one year of a three-year term and it was his second term as deputy president of the association.

He was first elected farm business chairperson in 2010 where he served for six years before being elected deputy president for the first time in December 2016, succeeding Pat McCormack.