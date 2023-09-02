Double-tissue tags, which will take a DNA sample and a Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD) sample from a calf when initially tagged, will be available “within the coming weeks”, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF’s) Mark Waters.

Speaking on a National Genotyping Programme (NGP) Information Webinar on Thursday evening (August 31) Waters said the double-tissue tags “are not currently available” but they will be available for farmers “in maybe a month to six weeks’ time”.

It was also emphasised during the webinar that only the herds that apply to the NGP will have access to these new tags.

Waters said that herds in the NGP can order the double-tissue tags if they so wish, but herds that still have remaining tags from this year can order a smaller button tag to take the DNA sample and use up their remaining tags.

“If a herd happens to have any additional tags left over from this year going into next year you’ll be able to order a button tag to take a DNA sample and use any remaining tags,” he said.

Double-tissue tage

The ICBF representative gave an overview of how the double-tissue tags will work to those tuned into the webinar.

“The double-tissue tags look the same as the existing tags but the big difference is the second tag will also leave you a DNA sample so both ears leave you a bottle when you tag the calves at birth,” he said.

“The white bottle is your BVD sample. The white bottle will go to the BVD lab in your own envelope as was always done.

“The pink bottle is the DNA sample. That will go to the DNA lab in an addressed envelope which we will have given you. “

No closing date has been set for applications to the NGP but it is expected to close for applications in late September.