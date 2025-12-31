Doosan Bobcat set for expansion with Wacker Neuson purchase

A significant shift in the loader market is on the cards as Wacker Neuson, the German manufacturing concern that owns Kramer and Wiedemann, has admitted to being in talks with Doosan Bobcat over its sale to the Korean company.

The new company would control a large part of the loader market here in Europe and should it go ahead, it will have four standalone brands along with supply agreements with three other full line manufacturers.

Better known for its skid steer loaders, Bobcat has a wide range of small and compact machinery

In a statement issued on December 2, Wacker Neuson confirmed that it has been holding discussions regarding the possible acquisition of a majority stake and takeover by Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Cash offer

A little more detail of the deal is also given, stating that Doosan Bobcat is considering acquiring shares amounting to approximately 63% of Wacker Neuson’s share capital from major shareholders and launching a public takeover offer in the form of an all-cash offer to all remaining shareholders.

At present, Wacker Neuson cannot predict whether the sale of shares by the major shareholders or a public takeover offer will actually take place, only that it is a possibility.

Massey Ferguson sells Bobcat-made loaders under its own colours

The company notes that it will inform the capital markets and the public of any further developments in accordance with legal requirements.

The takeover will leave Doosan Bobcat with a strong position in the compact and small materials handling segment of the market.

Bobcat's mixed parentage

Doosan has had a complex corporate life over the years, with the original company acquiring Bobcat in 2007, when it was known as Doosan Infracore.

In 2018, the smaller loaders were spun off into a separate company named Doosan Bobcat, while the parent group was acquired by Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2021.

Kramer have a distribution arrangement with John Deere, which retains a minor shareholding in the loader company.

Meanwhile, over in Germany, Neuson had merged with Kramer in 2000, producing machines for Claas from 2005 onwards.

Wacker and Neuson join together

Also in 2005, Weidemann had been acquired in by Wacker Construction Equipment.

When this company later merged with Neuson in 2007 to form Wacker Neuson the company had three brands, Wacker Neuson itself in bright yellow, Kramer in green, and Weidemann in red.

Weidemann is well represented here in Ireland and faces the prospect of competing with three stablemates

This is the situation as it now stands; should the acquisition by Doosan Bobcat go ahead, the company will will have a large range of construction and agricultural machinery to offer, from dumpers to compact tractors via forklifts, mini excavators and compactors.

Both John Deere and Massey Ferguson also have an interest in this development, as Deere has a distribution agreement with Kramer while Bobcat produces telehandlers for Massey Ferguson.

Presently there is nothing to suggest that either of these arrangements will be affected by the new company should the deal go ahead.