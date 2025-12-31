Centenary Thurles recruiting new CEO as it predicts 'third highest milk supply year on record'

Centenary Thurles Co-op is recruting a new chief executive officer who will take over from Joe Kerrigan in the latter half of 2026.

According to the co-op it has an turnover of more than €140 million and employs 120 directly people and also supports indirect employment in its community.

Centenary Thurles Co-op was established in 1898 and celebrated a landmark milestone two years ago when it turned 125 years old.

In its latest update to members the co-op said 2025 had enjoyed a good start from a milk supply perspective which had carried on into the autumn.

The co-op said that it is "anticipating total volume for the year of in the region of 187 million litres".

It told members that "to put that into context, our record intake year of 2022 saw volumes received of 189.35 million litres".

"Given the reduction in supplier numbers since and the additional challenges and regulatory issues faced, it demonstrates the resilience and improved efficiency of suppliers, who when aided by the tailwinds of favourable weather and prices, can still produce the volumes.

"2025 will be our third highest milk supply year on record," Centenary Thurles Co-op outlined.

Centenary Thurles

At the Centenary Thurles Annual General Meeting in July, bonus shares were approved for shareholders.

The first bonus allocated was one share for every 100 held by shareholders on June 30, 2025. The total number of shares issued on this basis was 131,550 shares.

The second bonus was an allocation of 1:2 based on a member’s shareholding, also at June 30, 2025.

This was an issue of Redeemable Bonus shares with conditions attached. The bonus was as a result of the co-op receiving a spin-out of Glanbia plc shares from Tirlán.

The value of this bonus issue was almost €6.6 million.

The third bonus issue was the standard patronage bonus and amounted to a total of €682,237 - one of its highest ever such issues.

Shareholders received one bonus share for each €43 spent during 2024 – the equivalent of €8 to €10 per tonne of feed and fertiliser.

Grain suppliers also received 2.33 bonus shares per tonne and milk suppliers 38 shares per 100,000 litres.

CEO

According to Centenary Thurles it is now seeking to recruit a new CEO because of the "upcoming retirement of the current CEO in the latter half of 2026".

It believes the role offers an "exceptional opportunity" to join an organisation "supported by a strong board, a highly engaged shareholder group, and a loyal customer base".

"Centenary Thurles continues to prosper and is now looking towards the next chapter in its history," the co-op stated.