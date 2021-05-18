Since the arrival of rain and increased temperatures in May, crop growth has been good across the country. Quick growth leads to softer crops, which are more susceptible to disease and more responsive to fungicide.

With winter barley and oats receiving final sprays, Frank McGauran from Syngenta gives his thoughts on the final fungicide.

“In the northeast of the country winter barley is relatively clean, but the recent changeable weather means that growers should not take short cuts with the final fungicide.

“We recommend ELATUS ERA for that final spray, as it will deliver a full spectrum of control on wet weather diseases and also brown rust, a disease that can occasionally surprise, particularly on six row varieties.

“Having said that, every fungicide, including ELATUS ERA, will need help with Ramularia control. In the absence of chlorothalonil, we recommend that folpet is added at 1.5L/ha with every final spray,” says Frank. Every fungicide, including ELATUS ERA, will need help with Ramularia control

Crown rust

Winter oats is running through growth stages. For the moment, crops are relatively clean, but the big threat now is from Crown Rust.

According to Frank, “Crown Rust tends to be a bigger issue in the south of the country but crops in the northeast also suffer and it is the key target for the final fungicide.

“ELATUS Era is now the standard final spray on oats because it is so strong on Crown Rust. Our experience tells us that panicle emergence is the optimum timing to deliver effective disease control and extraordinary yield responses.”

Not only is ELATUS Era the strongest on disease control but it also allows the leaf canopy to optimise yield and quality. Trials over the last few years have shown that ELATUS Era delivers big yield benefits over what was considered to be the older disease control standards. These benefits are driven from improved disease control, but also better green leaf retention.

Frank adds, “ELATUS Era is also very effective at reducing brackling – a big issue, particularly if harvest is delayed.” Don’t cut corners when it comes to crown rust as poor control will be punished with a big yield penalty

Spring barley update

Spring barley will get its first fungicide shortly. It will likely be a prothioconazole base with either strobilurin or SDHI (succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor). According to Frank, “SDHI containing products, like ELATUS ERA, are better, particularly on wet weather diseases like Rhynchosporium. Aim for growth stage 30 to optimise tiller survival and ear number.

“Product choice is obviously very important for any disease control outcome but the way the products are applied can make a real difference.

“We recommend air induction nozzles for all our cereal fungicides. In our experience, they give more accurate application, reduce drift and increase spraying opportunities,” he concludes. Choose Air Induction Nozzles for accurate application, reduced drift and increased spraying opportunities

