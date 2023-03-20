The Clonmany Agricultural Show in Co. Donegal has been selected as the venue for this year’s sheep shearing world championship.

Around 1,400 sheep will be shorn by competitors during the All Ireland and Six Nations Shearing and Wool Handling Competitions.

The event will take place on a purpose-built stage with plans in place to livestream the “exhilarating spectacle” all over the world.

Irish sheep shearer and veteran commentator George Graham described the event as “the Olympics of sheep shearing with the finest athletes from all over the world”.

In addition to the shearing, a local master weaver and full-sized loom will be demonstrating their skills on the day.

The shearing championships will be a highlight of the two-day Clonmany Show.

The event, which will be celebrating its 54th year, takes place at Pollan Green, Ballyliffin, on August 8-9.

Organisers said the event is “a celebration of rural Ireland, all things farming, the environment and arts”. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue (right) at last year’s show

The schedule includes an array of showing classes for cattle, sheep, goats, horses and ponies.

There will also be sheepdog trials, a pet show and a home-crafts section.

Organisers say there will be plenty to entertain all ages with a fashion show, amusements and a food marquee featuring celebrity chefs Gary O’Hanlon, Shane Smith and Brian McDermott.

There will be a selection of bands and singers who will provide the soundtrack for some waltzing and jiving.

There will also be a live draw held during the show with a ten prizes up for grabs, including a brand new tractor or jeep.



