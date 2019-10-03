Donegal Mule Group set to hold reduction sale

The Donegal Mule Group is set to host its last sale of the year at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Friday, October 4.

The sale is set to commence at 6:00pm, on behalf of one of its members – Glenmore Livestock Limited.

The reduction in sheep numbers is to allow for the expansion of a dairy herd.

The sale will consist of: 300 mule ewe lambs;

250 mule hogget ewes;

450 first, second and third crop breeding ewes.

A spokesperson for the group said: “All sheep are vaccinated with Heptavac-P Plus. This injectable immunisation reduces mortality and is used in the control of pneumonia and clostridial diseases.

“The flock is also vaccinated against toxoplasmosis, enzootic abortion and was recently foot-bathed.

This an excellent opportunity to purchase genuine sheep of all ages and remember this is the last mule sale of the year.

“The sheep are all good-quality Lanark cross Bluefaced Leicester mules.

Advertisement

“Donegal Mule Group has been marketing sheep for its members for a number of years.

“The primary focus is to produce sheep from hill farms that go on to thrive on the lowland farms of Ireland,” they added.

“The mule ewes are renowned for being prolific; good milk-producers; and hardy.

“Furthermore, when they are mated with terminal sires, they produce excellent factory lambs as well as replacement females,” the spokesperson concluded.