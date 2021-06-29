Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has announced the launch of a suite of part-time programmes in agriculture – which will kick off this autumn.

The institute has launched the suite in association with Teagasc Agricultural College, which will commence in September 2021.

The Bachelor of Science in Agriculture is a part-time, Level 7 degree developed by DkIT in partnership with Teagasc Agricultural College at Ballyhaise.

The programme is aimed at holders of ‘green certs’ who have significant experience but did not pursue higher or further education beyond NFQ Level 6. There are also minor awards on offer in specialist areas such as Animal Production and Sustainable Land Management.

According to DkIT, agriculture is currently undergoing global transformative change to a model that is more sustainable, both environmentally and economically.

“Farmers of the future will need to be innovative, responsive, adaptive and knowledgeable,” the institute notes. L-R: DkIT Student Patrick McGuinness, father Tony McGuinness, Breda Brennan, Head of Agriculture DkIT, John Kelly, Teagasc Ballyhaise, Siobhan Jordan, DkIT lecturer, at the launch of the new part-time Agriculture qualifications on the McGuinness family farm in Richardstown, Co Louth

This programme provides an opportunity for existing Level 6 graduates to progress academically and obtain a Level 7 award or to pursue career opportunities in other parts of the agriculture sector such as the Agri-Food industry.

Strongly rooted in science, the programme will allow existing farmers to develop and improve skills in areas such as sustainable animal and crop production, financial management, soil management, marketing and entrepreneurship, quality management and food processing, the college says.

Graduates will have skills and knowledge to enable on-farm diversification and will be in a better position to respond to initiatives and opportunities provided by the new Agri-Food 2030 Strategy and upcoming changes to the CAP.

In summary, the programme will enable graduates to apply evolving science, technology and business acumen through an innovative and adaptable approach to meet current and future challenges in the agriculture sector, the institute says.

Commenting, Breda Brennan, head of Department for Agriculture, Food and Animal Health at DkIT, said: “We are delighted to launch this new suite to add to our current portfolio of programmes for the Agriculture and Agri-Food sectors.

“DkIT has collaborated with Ballyhaise Agricultural College for almost 20 years in the delivery of full-time Agriculture programmes.

“This new offering will allow us to provide continuing professional development on a part-time basis for those already working in the sector,” she added.

Meanwhile, John Kelly, principal of Ballyhaise Agricultural College, said:

“Having a higher education option delivered part-time in agriculture is a wonderful opportunity for the many hundreds of graduates we have from Teagasc Level 6 agricultural programmes over recent years.

“The new programmes will meet the many requests that we continue to get about continuing education from our clients, past graduates and host farmers.”

The course will be blended and delivered in the evenings and Saturdays to facilitate student availability.

If you are a farmer and you are looking to diversify your business or to create more job opportunities, this interactive course may be the ideal opportunity for you.

For further course information and to apply visit the DkIT website here.