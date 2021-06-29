The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has written to applicants in the Protein Aid Scheme on the issue of satellite monitoring.

The department said that checks by monitoring (CbM) for the Protein Aid Scheme in 2021 is the “first step” in the implementation of the Area Monitoring System (AMS), which will be compulsory in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

CbM is an automated and continuous process which will use satellite data along with other data sources to determine the agricultural activity on all land parcels declared by farmers under the Protein Aid Scheme in 2021.

The department has written to all applicants under the scheme with information on the introduction of CbM for the scheme in 2021.

Also, to coincide with this, a webinar is taking place this morning for scheme applicants to inform them of the process and what it means for them.

A recording of this morning’s webinar will be made available on the department’s website.

The use of satellite data and technologies – such as AgriSnap, which is the department’s photo app for CbM – will have “significant benefits for farmers”, the department argues.

According to the department, CbM facilitates prior notification of Protein Aid Scheme applicants of non-compliance concerning crop type and provides the applicant with the opportunity to amend their claim accordingly without penalty.

The Area Monitoring System (AMS) will be rolled-out for all area based schemes in the coming years.

There are four satellites used for this purpose, which orbit Earth every five days.

AMS will be mandatory on all claimed lands by January 1, 2024.

The Protein Aid Scheme has a total payment ceiling this year of €3 million for eligible crops, namely peas, beans and lupins. In 2020, payments under the scheme were €215/ha.

The minimum eligible area is 5ha, and the is maximum is 40ha.