Avonmore, the milk brand owned by Irish processor Glanbia, has cracked the top five in a new list giving Ireland’s “most popular brands”.

The annual Kantar Top 100 Master Brands at Home report provides an insight into Ireland’s most popular brands.

This year Brennan’s bread were listed as number one, with Glanbia Ireland’s range of “Fresh and Fortified milks under the Avonmore brand” taking the number two spot, according to Glanbia.

This year’s report was highly contested with strong Irish brands such as Tayto, Dettol and Cadbury all moving towards the top, the Irish processor notes.

The top five brands from this year’s report are as follows:

Brennan’s bread; Avonmore; Denny; Cadbury; Tayto.

Reacting to the news, the head of marketing in Glanbia Ireland’s consumer category, Eoin Doyle said:

“We are delighted to be ranked as the number two brand in the Kantar and ShelfLife top 100 brands.

“This ranking is testament to all of the hard work put in by everyone right across the supply chain, from our farmers who produce the highest quality milk, right through to our marketers who are constantly innovating new ranges of our fortified milks, to suit all of our consumer needs.

“Since the first gallon of milk was processed on May 1, 1968, Avonmore’s founding principles of innovation, freshness and quality without compromise have stimulated this leading position as the number one milk brand and number two overall in Ireland’s top 100 brands.

Kantar Ireland managing director David Berry also commented, stating: “Irish brands have gone from strength to strength, and our data shows that Irish-made products and brands are generally growing faster than their imported counterparts.”