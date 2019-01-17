Details: 3 upcoming dairy clearance sales in Fermoy Mart

A total of three clearance sales will take place over two days in Fermoy Mart. In total, 209 heifers and cows will go through the ring for auction.

The first sale will take place tomorrow, Friday, January 18, and will commence at 11:00am. This is the end of a clearance sale and will consist of 65 first cross Jersey-bred heifers.

6,367L;

3.85% butterfat;

3.39% protein;

Somatic Cell Count (SCC) – 67,000 cells/ml. Their average production figures, according to Fermoy Mart, are as follows:

The heifers being sold are from Ailish Thompson’s herd.

These 65 are due to calve from the end of January onwards with 90% calving in February.

According to Sean Leahy, Fermoy Mart manager, all heifers are in-calf to high EBI Friesian bulls.

The heifers are described as high EBI and out of sires such as OKT and JE2055. They are said to be “an exceptional” bunch of heifers with plenty of size and scope.

Second sale

The following sale will take place directly after the above sale and will consist of a full clearance sale of 44 dairy cattle.

The heifers being sold are from Thomas Quirke’s herd in Derryvillane, Glanworth, Co. Cork.

The sale will include 25 dairy cows, six in-calf heifers and 13 maiden heifers.

6,828L;

515kg milk solids combined;

4.21% butterfat;

3.35% protein;

SCC – 102,000 cells/ml. Their average production figures, according to Fermoy Mart, are as follows:

Leahy explained: “The herd has years of A.I breeding and milk recording, the cows themselves are a good strong-square type cow with massive capacity to produce milk and milk solids; this is reflected through on to the young stock also.”

The young stock are from high EBI sires like FR4020, FR2039, FR2460, FR2460.

For catalogs or enquiries, contact Fermoy Mart on: 025-31611.

Third sale

Fermoy Mart’s third January dairy sale will take place on Friday, January 25, at 11:00am.

The sale will feature a complete clearance sale of 100 pedigree registered dairy cows for Oliver O’Brien, Crough, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

485kg milk solids combined;

4.21% butterfat;

3.57% protein;

SCC – 140,000 cells/ml. Their average production figures, according to Fermoy Mart, are as follows:

Leahy described the stock as “a very nice type of cows that would fit into any dairy herd”.

He added: “They are of extremely high genetic merit, for example, the in-calf heifers in the herd have an average EBI of €200.”