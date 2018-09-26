Deadline for Rural Regeneration and Development Fund looming

The deadline for applications to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund is due to close at 12:00pm tomorrow (Thursday, September 27).

A total of €1 billion was allocated to the fund as part of Project Ireland 2040, which was launched by the Government earlier this year.

It is expected that the fund will provide investment to support rural renewal for suitable projects in towns and villages – with a population of less than 10,000 – as well as outlying areas over the period 2019 to 2027.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has been tasked with administering the fund.

Initial funding of €315 million is being allocated to the fund on a phased basis over the period 2019 to 2022, according to the department.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, launched the first call for proposals under the Government’s new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund at the beginning of July.

Advertisement

Commenting on the fund, the minister said: “The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund represents an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen the fabric of rural Ireland and make a significant and sustainable positive impact on rural communities.

“The scale of the fund shows that this Government understands the need for proper investment in rural areas and that it is committed to supporting rural Ireland.

For those who live in rural parts of Ireland, the new fund provides an opportunity to make a real difference to their quality of life, to their connectivity and to their future.

It is anticipated that successful projects to the first call for applications will be announced in late October or early November. A further call for proposals under the fund is expected to be announced in the first half of 2019.