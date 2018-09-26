New appointment at Ornua announced

Iarlaith Smyth has been appointed as the new president of Ornua Foods North America, according to an announcement issued this morning (Wednesday, September 26).

Ornua is the largest exporter of Irish dairy products, with annualised sales of close to €2 billion across 110 countries.

Smyth – as part of his new role – is set to lead the “continued growth and development of Ornua’s branded portfolio of premium grass-fed Irish dairy products in the region”, according to the commercial co-operative.

Ornua’s branded portfolio includes both Kerrygold and Dubliner.

Smyth joined Ornua Foods North America in 2011 as national sales manager. In 2013, he was promoted to vice-president and given the responsibility of growing the distribution of the Kerrygold brand nationwide.

Prior to joining Ornua, Smyth held senior positions with Johnson Brothers and Danone Baby Nutrition in Ireland.

Advertisement

Commenting on the appointment, Roisin Hennerty – the CEO of Ornua Foods Americas and the global marketing director – said: “We are delighted to announce Iarlaith’s promotion to president of Ornua Foods North America.

Iarlaith will play an integral role in continuing to grow the Kerrygold brand in the region.

“Brand growth is critical to the delivery of sustainable and value-added routes to market for Irish grass-fed dairy products and is a key pillar of Ornua 2021 – the Ornua groups’ international growth strategy – which aims to deliver revenues of €3 billion in the coming years,” she said.