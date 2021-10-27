The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued a reminder to all Nitrates Derogation applicants that movements of organic manures must be submitted online to DAFM by October 31, 2021.

The submission deadline of movements for all other farmers is December 31, 2021. Farmers can access the online system by logging on to their agfood account and selecting the N&P Statements.

The system can be used by both farmers and agricultural advisors. A short demonstration video and a user manual is also available on the department’s website.

Measures all farmers can take to avoid exceeding the nitrates limits of 170 kg/ha (or 250 kg/ha for derogation holders) include:

Renting additional land (submit Record 5 by December 31);

Reducing livestock numbers (submit Record 5 by December 31);

Exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure (submit online by December 31 or October 31, for derogation applicants).

The online system for recording the movement of organic manures was launched on the March 9, 2021 and use of it to record slurry movements is mandatory since September 1, 2021.

Nitrates regulations

Under the Nitrates Regulations, farmers are obliged to farm within the limit of 170kg of nitrogen (N) per hectare or 250kgs/N/ha for those who hold an approved derogation.

One of the measures farmers can take to reduce nitrate levels is to export slurry to another holding.

Previously these movements had to be declared to the DAFM on a paper form by December 31, annually, or October 31 for derogation holders and submission was previously by e-mail or post.

Criteria for eligibilty for Nitrates Derogation

Must be farming a holding that is at least 80% grass. Must have grazing livestock – derogation is only available in respect of grazing livestock;

Must make an annual online application to the department in the format specified;

Must not import livestock manure even in processed form. Importation will result in the rejection of the derogation placing the holding subject to the 170kg/N/ha limit;

Adhere to all legislative requirements;

Must have sufficient storage for all livestock manure, soiled water and silage effluent.

To use the current online system, farmers must be registered to use the department’s portal agfood.

The exporting farmer will log the movement on the portal and a text message will issue to the importing farmer alerting him to log on to the online system to accept the movement.

Farmers not already registered to receive updates from DAFM by text message can choose to do so by contacting the department directly.

