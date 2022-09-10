The Farming for Nature (FFN) Network is offering people the chance to hear about experimental planting and see more than 22 species of birds, in two separate farm walks set to take place this weekend.

The walks will be held as part of a series of tours aiming to showcase the farming practices and contributions to nature of FFN ambassadors around Ireland.

Famous Irish chef and FFN ambassador Darina Allen and her husband will host the first tour on their lands in Ballymaloe, Co. Cork today (Saturday, September 10).

The organic, mixed-stock farm, which is focussed on sustainable food production, is home to free-range pigs, beef cows, about 600 hens and a number of dairy cows that are milked daily for local cheese and yoghurt production. Irish chef and FFN ambassador Darina Allen. Photo: Farming For Nature

In addition to this, the Allens’ farm is often used to test experimental planting and sowing techniques, such as biodynamic planting, whereby crops are sown in tandem with the various moon phases in an attempt to optimise yield, flavour and quality.

Another biodiversity-friendly technique that is followed on the farm is the use of green manure. Under this method, certain green plants are incorporated back into the ground, which prevents soil erosion, improves the soil structure; and aids soil biodiversity.

The second farm walk of the weekend will take place tomorrow (Sunday, September 11) at Donna Mullen’s 43ac farm in Co. Meath.

Donna’s farm once comprised three large grassland fields which were farmed intensively, with little plant or animal diversity. However, since she and her husband took it over, it has been transformed into a nature reserve and now boasts 15ac of woodland, two orchards of heritage Irish apple trees and 1ac of wildflower meadow.

The family is also passionate about broadening the number of animal species nesting on the property. They have planted 7.5ac of bird seed crop that has led to the return of more than 22 bird species, including buzzards, mallard ducks, jays, woodcocks and grasshopper warblers.

More than 50 bat boxes have been placed around the property and both hedgehogs and pine martens were recorded on the farm for the first time last year.

The walks are €10 to attend and tickets for any upcoming tours can be purchased on the Farming for Nature website.