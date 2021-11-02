Danone UK and Ireland has today (Tuesday, November 2) announced the appointment of James Mayer as the president of its newly implemented business structure.

The company said that by bringing together four category businesses: specialised nutrition; plant-based; dairy; and waters, into one unified company with one leadership team, Danone will boost its growth opportunities.

The changes form part of Danone’s global ‘Local First’ project, first announced in November 2020, to help deliver greater business impact and drive sustainable growth. Danone UK & Ireland president, James Mayer

New business structure for Danone UK & Ireland

The company added that the new structure will ensure that it offers a more localised approach, enabling the business to best meet specific marketplace and consumer needs, and tap into developing growth spaces such as healthy ageing and plant-based alternatives.

James Mayer takes the helm after more than 17 years at Danone, alongside a new leadership team of nine vice presidents.

He previously held the role of senior vice president, specialised nutrition for Europe and North America,

The company said that he brings expertise of managing and integrating divisions across 23 markets and leading a team of nine zone general managers.

His prior roles at Danone have also included managing director for the UK’s Early Life Nutrition business and global commercial vice president, Early Life Nutrition.

Brands

Danone’s best-known brands include Alpro, Activia, Actimel, Evian, Harrogate, Volvic, Aptamil and Cow & Gate.

Danone has a sizeable presence in Ireland, operating two baby formula production plants in Wexford and Macroom, Co. Cork.

The aim is for Danone UK and Ireland to capitalise on growth opportunities by investing in its research, innovation and digital capabilities, as well as brands, products and services.

Combining scientific and health expertise from around the world with strong local insights and top brands, Danone said it will continue to support healthy and sustainable lifestyles among consumers and patients in the UK and Ireland.

James Mayer, newly appointed president for Danone UK and Ireland said:

“This is an exciting time for Danone, and I’m incredibly proud to be leading the business into this new chapter.

“Danone’s strong family of much-loved brands already support the health of millions of consumers and patients across the UK and Ireland at every stage in their life.

“Bringing together our category expertise will enable us to explore existing growth areas, as well as maximising new opportunities like the plant-based sector,” he added.

“Using our business as a force for good has always been in Danone’s DNA, and we remain committed to offering health through food for as many people as possible.”

Danone said that its ‘One Planet, One Health’ framework reflects its belief that the health of people and planet are interconnected.

