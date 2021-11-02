There are “countless nonsensical gaps” in services across rural communities, Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has said.

The party spokesperson on rural development feels that when it comes to public transport in particular, these communities have experienced “absolute inadequacy”.

Last week, a new plan was unveiled by the government and National Transport Ireland (NTA) to increase public transport connectivity between cities, towns, surrounding villages and rural areas.

The deputy has called for this ‘Connecting Ireland’ plan to “listen to the needs of rural communities”.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office this week show that if tax on road transport fuels was increased by 10%, then nearly 70% of rural households would continue to use their vehicle to the same extent because they “have no alternative means of transport”.

Failure to ‘properly invest in connectivity’

Speaking after a briefing on the Connecting Ireland proposals this week, deputy Kerrane said that successive governments “have failed to properly invest in connectivity” for decades.

“Increased and frequent transport services have been announced as part of Connecting Ireland, but the proof will be in the implementation,” the Roscommon–Galway TD said.

“In my own constituency of Roscommon-Galway, we are seeing services being removed rather than scaled-up. I know there are similar experiences in other rural areas.

“There are also significant gaps in services, especially across the west of Ireland.”

The deputy said that in her constituency, there is a “situation” where those living in Moylough and Mountbellew in Co. Galway “with appointments at nearby Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are forced to get a bus to Galway city and then get another bus out of Galway city to Ballinasloe”.

Advertisement

‘Nonsensical gaps’ in services in rural areas

“There are countless examples of nonsensical gaps like this across rural communities,” deputy Kerrane continued.

“For years, rural public transport approaches have been incoherent, underfunded and stripped back, when instead increased investment and better infrastructure was needed.

“Providing adequate transport links is so important for all parts of rural communities. This is especially true for older people, disabled people, and people who rely on public transport to get to their places of work or to access healthcare and services.

“The consultation process will also be fundamental to ensuring implementation of Connecting Ireland is adequate and responsive to the needs of rural areas and their communities.”

Those in rural communities ‘must be listened to’

The deputy said she understands that the rollout is scheduled to begin in 2022, “which leaves quite a short time for consultation”.

“Ensuring the consultation process is coherent, accessible and inclusive really matters,” she added.

“I encourage the NTA to reach out to all facets of rural communities, including engagement with local organisations representing older people, disabled people and Irish Rural Link.

“There must be a focus on addressing the fundamental flaws in our transport links to support workers and families with their day-to-day lives.

“Those living in these rural communities must be listened to as part of the development of this plan.”

Download Our Free App