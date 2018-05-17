Dairymaster secures deal to equip mega farms in China

Irish dairy equipment giant Dairymaster has agreed a deal to furnish mega farms in China with its technology, the company has announced.

The Kerry-headquartered firm and Beijing’s Kingpeng Global Husbandry Technology Company (KPGH), have come together to provide the “best technology in the world” to Chinese farms, Dairymaster revealed.

KPGH is a high-tech Chinese enterprise specialising in the planning and construction of modern livestock farms and turnkey projects.

This partnership will see the dairy giant provide advanced dairy farm equipment to customers in China, including milking systems and MooMonitor+ tech.

KPGH’s focus is on turnkey projects with farm sizes ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 cows and has apparently already installed some of the most prestigious dairy farms in China.

KPGH looked at many different manufacturers globally and were “particularly impressed” with the Dairymaster manufacturing capability and milking efficiency, the Irish firm claims.

Advertisement

Gao Ji Wei, chairman and general manager of KPGH, spoke about the arrangement, stating: “Dairymaster has the most efficient milking parlours we have seen in operation.

“Dairymaster is a very professional company with a large product range that will add a lot of value to our business and we are looking forward to successful business partnership.”

Dairymaster’s largest rotary milking installations can produce enough milk to feed half a million people each day, the company says, making it well up for the task.

Fergus O’ Meara, international business development manager with Dairymaster, also commented on the deal, saying: “We see Kingpeng Husbandry as an ideal long-term partner for our dairy technology, they have excellent knowledge of the dairy industry.

Many of Dairymaster’s products are scientifically tested and proven which has a lot of value to Kingpeng Husbandry as the performance measurements can be validated.