Dairygold increases its milk price for May
Dairygold has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for May – and the first processor so far to announce an increased price.
The price was announced this afternoon, Wednesday, June 17, following a meeting of the board of the cooperative.
The southern co-op revealed its decision to increase its May milk price by 0.5c/L.
Dairygold is the fifth processor to reveal its price for last month’s milk.
Previous prices
Yesterday, Carbery Group revealed its price for May milk. Commenting, a group spokesperson said:
“Carbery is maintaining its milk price for May.
If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for May of 31.4c/L.
“This price is inclusive of VAT and 1.5c/L support, and exclusive of SCC [somatic cell count] or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops,” the group representative added.
Earlier yesterday morning, Kerry Group also revealed its decision to hold its milk price for May.
This morning, a representative of Kerry Group said:
Our Kerry Group base price for May milk supplies is 29.5c/L including VAT.
“Based on average May milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 31.54c/L,” the spokesperson added.
This follows on from announcements from both Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies, which also decided to hold their respective milk prices for May.
