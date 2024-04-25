Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd. has applied for planning permission to erect solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on a 6.6ha site close to its Castlefarm processing facility.

The co-op has submitted a planning application to Cork County Council for the development which will entail a 5MWp solar PV farm on a 6.61ha green area to the south of the existing Mitchelstown facility.

The electricity generated from the solar farm will be used by the Dairygold site.

The development will comprise photovoltaic panels with ground-mounted frames together with cabling and electrical infrastructure and a transformer cabin.

It will require using all temporary ways and temporary construction compound/set-down area.

The co-op has provided the council with glint and glare assessments, an ecological impact assessment as well as an archaeological impact assessment and Appropriate Assessment (AA) screening report.

The operation would be managed by a specialist company – Bioenergy Power Systems, trading as Enerpower.

Dairygold Co-Op

The planning report states that Dairygold Co-Operative in Mitchelstown plays a vital role in the local and regional economy, employing nearly 1,200 people.

“Dairygold’s commitment to offering competitive prices for milk and grain underscores its role in supporting the agricultural community, facilitating sustainable growth and development of privately-owned family farms through innovative financing schemes like Dairyflex and Milkflex,” the planning report states.

The solar development proposal comes on the back of Dairygold recognising the environmental challenges in food production and aiming to become more sustainable.

“The Munster region’s rich agricultural legacy and Dairygold’s focus on sustainable nutrition highlight the strategic importance of this solar farm project,” the report outlines.

The proposal is said to align with Dairygold’s 2030 Strategy, aiming to “reduce carbon emissions and enhance the cooperative’s green credentials”.

A decision is due from Cork County Council in early June.

Sustainability

Last month, Dairygold became the first dairy processor in Ireland to sign a corporate Power Purchase Agreement (cPPA) with one of its own farmer members.

The agreement between Dairygold and local grain supplier, Michael Quirk, will see Dairygold purchase 5,000MWh per year of renewable solar energy from Lurrig Solar Farm, located on Michael’s farm in Aghada, Co. Cork.

This will provide electricity for Dairygold’s processing operations. Michael developed the solar farm on his farmland in 2022.