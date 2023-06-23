A Dairygold Co-operative Society business has acquired a majority shareholding in Vita Actives Limited.

Dairygold Health and Nutrition has acquired the stake in Vita Actives Limited – a manufacturer, supplier and distributor of bulk nutraceuticals and food grade ingredients for dietary supplements products.

The chair of the co-op, Seán O’Brien, said today ( Friday, June 23) that the acquisition “is a very positive and encouraging move for Dairygold members”.

Dublin headquartered Vita Actives was founded in 2006 by Deepak Sharma and claims to have more than 400 global customers.

Dairygold Health and Nutrition was established in 2020 and primarily specialises in the the life stage nutrition sector, the Vita Actives acquisition is its first since the business was set up.

George MacLeod, general manager of the business, said the transaction provides it with “significant opportunities for future growth, within the fast-growing life stage nutrition sector”.

“It also provides opportunities for cross-divisional research and development, that will identify new opportunities within Dairygold, highlighting the synergies between the Dairygold and Vita Actives businesses and further demonstrating the strong rationale for such an acquisition,” he added

According to Vita Actives chief executive, Deepak Sharma, it is also the “perfect fit” for the Dublin company.

“It will give Vita Actives the support we need to grow the business, through developing and growing our customer base, enhancing our research and development capabilities and will give us a strong platform to achieve the success I know we are capable of.

“I am excited to see what we will achieve in the coming years, in a sector that is growing at a rapid pace,” he added.

Meanwhile the chief executive of the Munster co-op, Conor Galvin, said the acquisition is in line with its overall strategy.

“Since the establishment of the Dairygold Health and Nutrition business, we have been exploring and evaluating acquisition opportunities within the life stage nutrition sector.

“We’re delighted to have Deepak and his team on board, as part of the Dairygold family, and look forward to supporting them, in the further expansion and growth of the business into the future,” Galvin added.