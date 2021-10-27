The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has reminded farmers that the closing date for calf weights to be lodged for the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme is looming.

Des Morrison, chairperson of ICMSA’s Livestock Committee, has reminded applicants to the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme that they must have the weights of their calves lodged with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), by 5:30p.m on November 1 (next Monday).

The scheme which opened for applicants in March 2021, offers farmers a payment of €20 per calf up to a maximum of 20 calves for the weighing of eligible calves.

The objective of this new scheme is to increase the economic and environmental efficiency of beef from the dairy herd, and to facilitate further the integration of the dairy and beef sectors, by providing support for farmers who are rearing progeny from the dairy herd.

Dairy Beef Calf Scheme

The relevant weight data must be with the ICBF no later than 5:30p.m on November 1 so farmers are urged to take action now.

Commenting on the scheme, Morrison said that while it was a matter of record that ICMSA was disappointed with what he called the ‘derisory’ amount allocated to the scheme, he added:

“The ICMSA was still convinced that on grounds of dairy sector and beef sector integration, farmer profitability, and lower emissions, that the programme was worth pursuing and developing.

“ICMSA developed this idea and lobbied hard to have it introduced. We believed in it and we still believe in it,” he added.

Commenting further, Morrison said: “We want applications to be processed smoothly, and for that to happen we want the relevant farmers to get on the ICBF website as soon as possible and record their weights as per the instructions.

“Weights can also be lodged by post and if there’s confusion, the ICMSA advises farmers to contact either ourselves or ICBF for assistant,” he concluded.