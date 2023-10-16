The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Monday, October 16) officially opened phase 2 of the Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme.

The Soil Sampling and Analysis programme is aimed at putting soil health, soil fertility and soil carbon at the “very centre” of the future agricultural model.

The initial pilot programme had over 90,0000 samples analysed and 7,500 farmers involved.

It had large demand at the time, with applications recorded as surpassing 15,800 farmers.

According to the department, acceptance into the programme was on a “first-come first-served” basis.

The aim of the new phase is to enable better surveillance of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) at a national and regional level, by screening for the presence of E. coli.

This will enhance understanding of the role of soil in the dissemination of AMR, according to DAFM.

The results of the programme will then be used to facilitate the further development of mitigation and containment strategies to address AMR within a One Health focus.

A full list of eligibility criteria can be found on the department’s website.

The closing date for farmer applications under the programme is October 30.

On announcing the programme, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“Nutrient management and soil health are central to achieving economic and environmental sustainability on farms and are therefore high priorities for my department and form part of our commitments in the programme for government.”

Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, and Minister of State with responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development, Martin Heydon also welcomed the introduction today.

Minister Hackett said: “It is important that farmers continue to focus on improving the physical, chemical and biological properties of their soils so they can continue to produce high quality nutritional food and deliver other ecosystems services.”