The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is inviting research proposals under a joint call on innovative solutions for resilient, climate-smart and sustainable food systems.

The purpose of the joint call is to strengthen research and development in this area, with a focus on approaches to improve resource efficiency and enhance the capability of food systems to withstand severe physical and economic shocks.

Resilient and sustainable food systems

Eligible Irish research performing organisations that submit projects should consider all relevant aspects in food systems and their potential to increase its sustainability and resilience.

Projects can represent different spatial scales, from local focus to projections at the regional or macro-regional levels.

Applicants seeking grant-aid from DAFM can apply for funding under either scientific topic areas:

Topic 1: Innovations to improve food systems sustainability, with a focus on increasing resource efficiency and reducing waste;

Topic 2: Food systems adaptation and resilience to system shocks.

This is a single stage competitive submission process. The deadline for the submission of proposals is August 16. Projects are expected to start between December 2021 and April 2022.

Additional information on the call scope, the topics and the possible research themes per topic of this call, eligibility criteria, submission procedures and the national annexes are provided in the joint call documentation.

Irish applicants must read the ‘Guidelines for Irish Applicants’ in conjunction with the ERA-NET joint call documentation, including the requirements set out in the national annex for Ireland.

Informative webinars to be held

On June 2, a webinar for interested applicants will be organised, which will give an overview about all relevant aspects of the call and provide time to answer open questions.

Furthermore, a webinar about the food systems approach will be provided. Detailed information about the webinars will be released directly on the submission tool website in due time.

This research call is organised through the ERA-NET Cofunds SUSFOOD2 (SUStainable FOOD production and consumption) and FOSC (Food Systems and Climate).

The call contributes to the overall objectives of ERA-NET to enhance European collaborative research between countries.

